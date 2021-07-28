Bruce Hornsby – “Feel The Pain” (Dinosaur Jr. Cover)

Throughout 2021, Jagjaguwar has been celebrating its 25th anniversary with projects featuring contributions from the label’s constellation of artists and alumni. So far, the Jag Quarterly campaign has yielded Dilate Your Heart — featuring poet Ross Gay’s spoken word placed over unreleased music from Bon Iver, Mary Lattimore, and more — and This Is A Mindfulness Drill, a full-length recreation of Richard Youngs’ Sapphie as done by the Hypnotic Brass Ensemble with Moses Sumney, Perfume Genius, Sharon Van Etten, and more.

Today, Jagjaguwar is announcing the next installment of Jag Quarterly. It’s called Join The Ritual and it’s a covers compilation featuring contributions from Angel Olsen, Bruce Hornsby, Spencer Krug, Jamila Woods, S. Carey, Nap Eyes, and more. They’re all covering songs by artists who inspired Jagjaguwar founder Darius Van Arman and partner Chris Swanson to start a label in the first place. Artists covered include Smog, Dinosaur Jr., Jad Fair, Tracy Chapman, Low, Built To Spill, and others.

The first songs the label is sharing from the compilation are Bruce Hornsby’s take on Dinosaur Jr.’s 1994 Without A Sound track “Feel The Pain” and Jamila Woods’ cover of Tracy Chapman’s enduring “Fast Car.” Check both of those and the tracklist out below.

TRACKLIST:

The Besnard Lakes – “Good Morning, Captain” (Slint)

They Hate Change – “The Seeming and The Meaning” (Stereolab)

Angel Olsen – “Cold Blooded Old Times” (Smog)

Bruce Hornsby – “Feel The Pain” (Dinosaur Jr.)

Jamila Woods – “Fast Car” (Tracy Chapman)

Nap Eyes – “Car” (Built to Spill)

S. Carey – “Weight of Water” (Low)

Pink Mountaintops – “The Concept” (Teenage Fanclub)

Cut Worms – “One For The Catholic Girls” (Simon Joyner)

Okay Kaya – “Nightswimming” (R.E.M.)

Join The Ritual is out 9/24 via Jagjaguwar.