Sleigh Bells – “Locust Laced”
Last year, Sleigh Bells’ landmark debut album Treats turned 10. The duo was all set to honor it with a special show timed to its anniversary, but the pandemic got in the way. That show has been rescheduled for this fall, on September 9th at Webster Hall in New York City, and Sleigh Bells can use the occasion to celebrate some new material as well. Today, they’re announcing a new album, Texis, which will be released on September 10th. It’s their first full-length since 2016’s Jessica Rabbit and their first new material since 2017’s Kid Kruschev EP.
“We stopped worrying about whether or not we’re in or out of our comfort zone, or if we were being repetitive or formulaic,” Derek Miller said of the new album in a press release. “The thing I’m most attracted to is the juxtaposition of happy and sad, melancholy and hope. A lot of this is about tryin g to hold on to a shred of optimism through sheer force of will, and I hope this music can give people some joyful energy and confidence.”
They’re introducing the album with “Locust Laced,” which features the band’s signature rippling metal riffs and Krauss’ bubblegummy vocals. The track’s music video, directed by Miller and Nina Ljeti, has Krauss dressed up as a country musician. Check it out below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “SWEET75”
02 “An Acre Lost”
03 “I’m Not Down”
04 “Locust Laced”
05 “Knowing”
06 “Justine Go Genesis”
07 “Tennessee Tips”
08 “Rosary”
09 “Red Flag Files”
10 “True Seekers”
11 “Hummingbird Bomb”
TOUR DATES:
10/05 Raleigh, NC – Lincoln Theatre
10/06 Richmond, VA – The Broadberry
10/08 Nashville, TN – Mercy Lounge
10/09 Charlotte, NC – The Underground
10/10 Atlanta, GA – Center Stage Theater
10/12 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live
10/13 Austin, TX – Mohawk
10/15 Dallas, TX – Granada Theater
10/17 Denver, CO – Gothic Theatre
10/18 Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall
10/20 Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom
10/21 Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom
10/23 Oakland, CA – The New Parish
10/26 Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom
10/27 Vancouver, BC – Venue Nightclub
10/28 Seattle, WA – The Showbox
02/08 Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall
02/09 Cincinnati, OH – The Ballroom at Taft Theatre
02/11 St. Louis, MO – Red Flag
02/12 Kansas City, MO – The Truman
02/13 Omaha, NE – Slowdown
02/15 Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall Ballroom
02/16 Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line
02/18 Chicago, IL – Metro
02/19 Detroit, MI – The Magic Stick
02/21 Toronto, ON – The Axis Club
02/23 Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
02/24 Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club
02/25 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
02/27 Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts
Texis is out 9/10 via Mom + Pop Music. Pre-order it here.