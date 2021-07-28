Sleigh Bells – “Locust Laced”

Last year, Sleigh Bells’ landmark debut album Treats turned 10. The duo was all set to honor it with a special show timed to its anniversary, but the pandemic got in the way. That show has been rescheduled for this fall, on September 9th at Webster Hall in New York City, and Sleigh Bells can use the occasion to celebrate some new material as well. Today, they’re announcing a new album, Texis, which will be released on September 10th. It’s their first full-length since 2016’s Jessica Rabbit and their first new material since 2017’s Kid Kruschev EP.

“We stopped worrying about whether or not we’re in or out of our comfort zone, or if we were being repetitive or formulaic,” Derek Miller said of the new album in a press release. “The thing I’m most attracted to is the juxtaposition of happy and sad, melancholy and hope. A lot of this is about tryin g to hold on to a shred of optimism through sheer force of will, and I hope this music can give people some joyful energy and confidence.”

They’re introducing the album with “Locust Laced,” which features the band’s signature rippling metal riffs and Krauss’ bubblegummy vocals. The track’s music video, directed by Miller and Nina Ljeti, has Krauss dressed up as a country musician. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “SWEET75”

02 “An Acre Lost”

03 “I’m Not Down”

04 “Locust Laced”

05 “Knowing”

06 “Justine Go Genesis”

07 “Tennessee Tips”

08 “Rosary”

09 “Red Flag Files”

10 “True Seekers”

11 “Hummingbird Bomb”

TOUR DATES:

Texis is out 9/10 via Mom + Pop Music. Pre-order it here.