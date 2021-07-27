Dua Lipa “Surprised And Horrified” By DaBaby’s Homophobic Comments At Rolling Loud

Gifted Mindset

News July 27, 2021 5:07 PM By James Rettig

Dua Lipa “Surprised And Horrified” By DaBaby’s Homophobic Comments At Rolling Loud

Gifted Mindset

News July 27, 2021 5:07 PM By James Rettig

This weekend, DaBaby made homophobic comments during his set at Rolling Loud Miami and doubled down when trying to defend himself. Today, in a post on her Instagram story, Dua Lipa said that she is “surprised and horrified” by what he said. “I really don’t recognise this as the person I worked with,” she wrote. “I know my fans know where my heart lies and that I stand 100% with the LGTBQ [sic] community. We need to come together to fight the stigma and ignorance around HIV/AIDS.”

The UK pop star has had an enduring chart hit with the remix of her Future Nostalgia track “Levitating,” which features a verse from DaBaby. He is also in the song’s official music video. The “Levitating” remix peaked at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 a couple months ago and has been a mainstay in the upper reaches of the chart since being released.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Milli Vanilli’s “Baby Don’t Forget My Number”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Richard Marx’s “Satisfied”

    5 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    5 days ago

    Bleed American Turns 20

    5 days ago

    The Jack Antonoff Conundrum

    2 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest