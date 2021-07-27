Dua Lipa “Surprised And Horrified” By DaBaby’s Homophobic Comments At Rolling Loud
This weekend, DaBaby made homophobic comments during his set at Rolling Loud Miami and doubled down when trying to defend himself. Today, in a post on her Instagram story, Dua Lipa said that she is “surprised and horrified” by what he said. “I really don’t recognise this as the person I worked with,” she wrote. “I know my fans know where my heart lies and that I stand 100% with the LGTBQ [sic] community. We need to come together to fight the stigma and ignorance around HIV/AIDS.”
The UK pop star has had an enduring chart hit with the remix of her Future Nostalgia track “Levitating,” which features a verse from DaBaby. He is also in the song’s official music video. The “Levitating” remix peaked at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 a couple months ago and has been a mainstay in the upper reaches of the chart since being released.