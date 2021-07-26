DaBaby Tries To Defend His Homophobic Comments At Rolling Loud

DaBaby is no stranger to controversies and unfortunate comments, and this weekend brought another round. During his set yesterday at Miami’s Rolling Loud festival, DaBaby made a bunch of comments that were an attempt to work up the crowd but flew right into homophobia. “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up!” He said, before continuing: “Ladies, if your pussy smell like water, put your cellphone lighter up! Fellas, if you ain’t sucking dick in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up!” Video of the comments started circulating online, and garnered a lot of negative reactions.

Today, DaBaby tried to defend himself with a long segment of Instagram stories, and wound up saying a bunch of things that were actually worse. For a while he goes on about how anybody who wasn’t at the show doesn’t have a right to comment on it, but eventually he veers into ugly territory again, saying “[My gay fans] don’t got AIDS. My gay fans, they take care of themselves. They ain’t no nasty gay n***as. See what I’m saying? They ain’t no junkies in the street. The hell you talking about, n***as? Then I said if you ain’t sucking dick in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up. You know what my gay fans did? Put that motherfucking light up, n***a, ’cause my gay fans ain’t going for that. They got class. They ain’t sucking no dick in no parking lot. N***a, you gotta get a room. A good one, five-star hotel. Even my gay fans got standards.”

DaBaby also brought out Tory Lanez, when Megan Thee Stallion had played before him. All in all it sounds pretty rough, but apparently TI was on DaBaby’s side, posting his own video saying: “If you gonna have the Lil Nas X video and him living his truth, you gonna damn sure have people like DaBaby who gonna speak their truth. Ain’t nothing wrong with none of it, it ain’t got to be no hate — it’s all honesty. Everybody living in their truth.”

You can watch videos of all this stuff below — and see DaBaby’s Instagram stories here — if you are so inclined.

DaBaby this is weird to say?? Wth. pic.twitter.com/MDBQEZ2NsA — ➰ᴺᴹ (@KingSeanSwae) July 26, 2021

DaBaby just brought out Tory Lanez during his Rolling Loud set. Megan Thee Stallion performed before him pic.twitter.com/MFx2MNeisR — XXL Magazine (@XXL) July 26, 2021