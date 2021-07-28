88rising’s Head In The Clouds Fest Lineup Has Japanese Breakfast, Saweetie, Beabadoobee, & More

For the past six years, the music platform 88rising has been spotlighting Asian and Asian American artists in various different ways. Channel Tres debuted his “Topdown” video on their YouTube channel, for instance, and NxWorries performed their song “Where Do I Go” for the first time on an 88rising webcast last year. This fall, 88rising’s Head In The Clouds Festival will return, and it’s got a lineup that draws from a whole lot of different genres.

Head In The Clouds, which 88rising is producing alongside Goldenvoice, is coming to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena 11/6-7. Futuristic pop stars Joji and Niki will headline alongside rappers Saweetie and Rich Brian, as well as CL, the former member of the world-conquering K-pop group 2NE1. The rest of the bill also features acts like Japanese Breakfast, Beabadoobee, the Linda Lindas, and GuapDad 4000, with room left for surprise guests. You can find out all the info on the show here.

