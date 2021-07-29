P.E. – “The Reason For My Love”

A few years ago, three members of the broken-up Brooklyn band Pill got together with a couple of members of Eaters to form a new band. They called it P.E. — as in, Pill and Eaters. I have always had questions about this. For instance: They know that Public Enemy already exists, right? And that Pill Eaters would actually be a pretty sick name for a band? But that’s what they’ve chosen, and they’re still an ongoing concern. Last year, the band released a cover of the Stooges’ “I Wanna Be Your Dog.” Today, they’ve announced an EP and shared a new song.

During quarantine, the members of P.E. individually worked on pieces of new music on their own. Earlier this year, they got together in person to develop those pieces of music, and they made The Reason For My Love. Today, they’ve shared the title track, a skittery piece of post-punk with blithe vocals and saxophone squawks and brittle bits of synth. It sounds a lot like something that would’ve come out of Brooklyn’s warehouse scene during the heady early-’00s dance-punk days.

The new EP will feature a Xiu Xiu remix and an extended dub version of “The Reason For My Love.” Talking about the song, Veronica Torres tells Brooklyn Vegan, “I know the reason for my love — through a gut reaction and an alchemical process. The loveliness of your head on my shoulder as we drive through the windswept countryside cinema of life. A creeping shadow, a reminder of our impermanence, only adds haste to the rapid beating of our hearts. I want to dance it. I want to wrap myself in it. I sleep better for it and love broader because of it.” Listen to the track and check out the EP’s tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “The Reason For My Love”

02 “Shadow Side”

03 “Beauty Queen Boy”

04 “The Reason For My Love (Xiu Xiu Remix)”

05 “The Reason For My Love (Extended Dub)”

The Reason For My Love is out 9/3 on Wharf Cat.