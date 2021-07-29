Nao – “And Then Life Was Beautiful”

In the past year, the woozy and expansive British R&B singer Nao has contributed to serpentwithfeet’s single “Heart Storm” and teamed up with Lianne La Havas on her own song “Woman.” Today, Nao announced plans to release her new album And Then Life Was Beautiful this fall, and she shared its title track.

As Pitchfork reports, And Then Life Was Beautiful, the follow-up to 2018’s Saturn, will feature collaborations with serpentwithfeet, Lucky Daye, and Adekunle Gold. It’ll also include “Woman,” the track with Lianne La Havas that came out last year. The new song “And Then Life Was Beautiful” is a profoundly mellow that plays out as a sigh of gratitude. Nao starts it out by evoking chaos: “Change came like a hurricane/ 2020 hits differently.” But as the song unfurls, it becomes a song about making it through bad times and savoring the good when it arrives. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “And Then Life Was Beautiful”

02 “Messy Love”

03 “Glad That You’re Gone”

04 “Antidote” (Feat. Adekunle Gold)

05 “Burn Out”

06 “Wait”

07 “Good Luck” (Feat. Lucky Daye)

08 “Nothing’s For Sure”

09 “Woman” (Feat. Lianne La Havas)

10 “Better Friend”

11 “Postcards” (Feat. serpentwithfeet)

12 “Little Giants”

13 “Amazing Grace”

And Then Life Was Beautiful is out 9/24.