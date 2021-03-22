serpentwithfeet – “Heart Storm” (Feat. Nao)

New Music March 22, 2021 10:01 AM By James Rettig

serpentwithfeet is releasing his sophomore album, DEACON, at the end of the week. So far we’ve heard “Fellowship” and “Same Size Shoe” from it — both of which landed on our best songs of the week list — and today we’re getting one last single, “Heart Storm.” It’s a collaboration with Nao, who had some nice words for serpentwithfeet in a recent New York Times profile:

He had already created this template, and this really beautiful world. I just had to work my way inside of it. He doesn’t songwrite the linear way that I do. He starts from obscure places, with these poetic sequences I just would never think of. I write the way I speak in a conversation. And he writes like he’s Shakespeare. I’d say he’s the Shakespeare of alternative Black music.

“Heart Storm” is billowing and otherworldly and it makes love sound like a celestial invasion. “I love a little magical realism,” serpentwithfeet said in a statement. “In this song I’m saying that there is so much love and power every time me and my man unite, even the heavens rejoice. Here, we welcome the storm.” Listen below.

DEACON is out 3/26 via Secretly Canadian.

