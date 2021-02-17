serpentwithfeet – “Same Size Shoe”

Last month, serpentwithfeet announced his sophomore album, DEACON, with the great lead single “Fellowship,” which topped our best songs of the week list, and today he’s sharing a new song called “Same Size Shoe,” which is even better.

“Same Size Shoe” exudes joy and contentedness, as Josiah Wise sings about finding a partner that fits him in all the right ways, down to the size of their shoes. “Me and me boo wear the same size shoe,” he sings in the chorus. “Boy, you got my trust ‘cus I’m like you.” It’s a minimalist bop, down to the trumpet onamonapia that take the place of the real thing at the midway point. “I prefer to date and love on Black men. I don’t want to be with anyone who can’t go to my barber or walk a mile in my shoes,” Wise said in a statement.

Listen below.

DEACON is out 3/26 via Secretly Canadian. Pre-order it here.