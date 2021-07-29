The House Of Gucci trailer has arrived. The Ridley Scott-directed film stars Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci, who is portrayed by Adam Driver. Reggiani was convicted of orchestrating Gucci’s murder. Gaga and Driver shot the movie in Europe earlier this year and it’s scheduled to be released in theaters on 11/24. The film’s cast also includes Jared Leto, Al Pacino, Selma Hayek, and Jeremy Irons. The trailer features Blondie’s “Heart Of Glass” and Gaga’s Italian accent.

Lady Gaga was nominated for Best Actress at the 2019 Oscars for her role in A Star Is Born. She didn’t win that one, but she did win Best Original Song for “Shallow.”

Watch the trailer below.

Posters for the film were revealed earlier today: