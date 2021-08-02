Watch Guns N’ Roses Cover The Stooges’ “I Wanna Be Your Dog”

Guns N’ Roses’ latest stadium tour is back on. On Saturday night, the band played their first show since March of 2020, headlining Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Pennsylvania. During their set, GN’R covered a song they’ve never played live before: A take on the oft-referenced Stooges classic “I Wanna Be Your Dog,” with Duff McKagan singing lead.

Duff McKagan has always been the resident punk in Guns N’ Roses, the one who played in the Fastbacks and the Fartz before making his way to Los Angeles and joining the GN’R circus. When I saw Guns N’ Roses in 1992 — my first live show ever — Duff took the mic to cover the Misfits’ “Attitude.” Guns N’ Roses have a long history with the Stooges. They included a cover of that band’s “Raw Power” on their 1993 all-covers LP “The Spaghetti Incident?”, and they also recorded a version of “Down In The Street” during those sessions.

Last night in Hershey, GN’R “I Wanna Be Your Dog” without comment or introduction, and the sounded a whole lot like the Stooges’ recorded version, but with more room for Slash to shred. McKagan’s Iggy Pop impression wasn’t bad, and he looked incredible. Seriously, Duff looks better every year. It’s unsettling. Watch a fan-made video and listen to the Stooges’ original below.