Alien Boy – “Dear Nora”

New Music August 3, 2021 3:44 PM By James Rettig

Alien Boy – “Dear Nora”

New Music August 3, 2021 3:44 PM By James Rettig

Alien Boy are a couple weeks away from releasing their new album, Don’t Know What I Am. We’ve heard two tracks already, “Nothing’s Enough” and “The Way I Feel,” and today the Portland band is back with “Dear Nora,” a new single named after the great Katy Davidson-led project, which also got its start in Portland. It’s a pounding rush of adrenaline and youthful love. Here’s Sonia Weber on the song:

“Dear Nora” is a love song and a call and response to our song “Somewhere Without Me” on the last record. When I first started writing for ‘Don’t Know What I Am’ I was feeling pretty shut down about what to write about so a few times throughout the years of writing this record I would prompt myself using the old songs. If I felt this way back then where am I now? I was falling in love again, and this song is about that—being adored and totally wrapped up in someone new and how hot, amazing, and confusing it can feel.

Listen below.

Don’t Know What I Am is out 8/20 via Get Better Records.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Martika’s “Toy Soldiers”

    2 days ago

    Song Of The Summer 2021: Vote Now!

    21 hours ago

    Is This It Turns 20

    5 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    5 days ago

    Premature Evaluation: Billie Eilish Happier Than Ever

    5 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest