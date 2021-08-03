Alien Boy – “Dear Nora”

Alien Boy are a couple weeks away from releasing their new album, Don’t Know What I Am. We’ve heard two tracks already, “Nothing’s Enough” and “The Way I Feel,” and today the Portland band is back with “Dear Nora,” a new single named after the great Katy Davidson-led project, which also got its start in Portland. It’s a pounding rush of adrenaline and youthful love. Here’s Sonia Weber on the song:

“Dear Nora” is a love song and a call and response to our song “Somewhere Without Me” on the last record. When I first started writing for ‘Don’t Know What I Am’ I was feeling pretty shut down about what to write about so a few times throughout the years of writing this record I would prompt myself using the old songs. If I felt this way back then where am I now? I was falling in love again, and this song is about that—being adored and totally wrapped up in someone new and how hot, amazing, and confusing it can feel.

Listen below.

Don’t Know What I Am is out 8/20 via Get Better Records.