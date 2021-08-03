Xenia Rubinos – “Sacude”

Last month, Xenia Rubinos finally announced a new album, Una Rosa, after a full year of dropping singles from it. Her latest, “Working All The Time,” came from the first half of the record, called RED, meant to represent a more fiery side of her sound. “Sacude,” her next one, comes from that same side. And though it starts off in a contemplative storytelling mode, it soon breaks out into a rumba-inspired breakdown. “’Sacude’ is my ‘El Juidero,'” Rubinos said in a statement. “it is my reimagining or retelling of rhythms and melodies I have heard all my life that I carry inside me.” Listen below.

Una Rosa is out 10/15 via Anti-.