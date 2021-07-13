Xenia Rubinos – “Working All The Time”

New Music July 13, 2021 11:00 AM By James Rettig

For the past year, Xenia Rubinos has been dropping singles — “Who Shot Ya?, “Did My Best,” and, most recently, “Cógelo Suave” — and now she’s ready to announce where all those singles are coming from: a new full-length called Una Rosa, 14 tracks split up between a fiery RED half and a cooler BLUE side.

Her new single, “Working All The Time,” comes from the first half — Rubinos says it reminds her “of a hot NYC summer.” It’s short but catchy, Rubinos’ words tumbling over themselves as she finds herself trapped in an oppressive cycle. “I gotta get this paper/ Make it sooner or later/ You better keep me poor and busy/ Or I’d be a danger,” she sings. Watch a video for it below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Ice Princess”
02 “Una Rosa”
03 “Ay Hombre”
04 “Working All The Time”
05 “Sacude”
06 “Who Shot Ya?”
07 “Cógelo Suave”
08 “Darkest Hour”
09 “Don’t Put Me In Red”
10 “Worst Behavior”
11 “Did My Best”
12 “Si Llego”
13 “What Is This Voice?”
14 “FIN”

Una Rosa is out 10/15 via Anti-.

