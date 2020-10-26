Xenia Rubinos – “Who Shot Ya?”

Around this time last year, Xenia Rubinos put out a double single featuring some of the only new music she’s released since her excellent 2016 album Black Terry Cat. But today, Rubinos has returned with a stunning new track called “Who Shot Ya?,” which blends the soft and the aggressive, channeling both helplessness and empowerment.

Here’s her statement on the track:

I’m cheering on my fam to go and get it, whether that be get their rest, get their peace, get their money, get their justice — to get up and get it. How many more times am I going to hear another man in power talk about what is best for the people, only to turn around and put children in cages and murder innocent people in their sleep? This perceived power is no action at all when their interests aren’t being served. The system is working as it was designed to and I’m trying to amplify some of that in my work.

Listen below.

“Who Shot Ya?” is out now via ANTI-.