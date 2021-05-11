Xenia Rubinos – “Cógelo Suave”

New Music May 11, 2021 1:34 PM By James Rettig

Xenia Rubinos – “Cógelo Suave”

New Music May 11, 2021 1:34 PM By James Rettig

Over the past year, Xenia Rubinos has released a handful of one-off tracks, including “Who Shot Ya?” and “Did My Best,” the latter of which made it onto our best songs of the week list. Today, Rubinos is back with a new song called “Cógelo Suave,” a clanging swirl of guttural noises that are meant to be a response to a common enough question: “How are you?” “It’s a gibberish spaceship ride, high speed chase, birds and stars whirring around your head at the end of a cartoon fight,” Rubinos said in a statement about the song. Listen below.

“Cógelo Suave” is out now via Anti-.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Rick Astley’s “Together Forever”

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: Debbie Gibson’s “Foolish Beat”

    2 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    4 days ago

    Metallica’s James Hetfield Says He’s Skeptical Of Vaccine, Hopes He Won’t Need COVID-19 Passport

    4 days ago

    Rough Trade NYC Moving To Rockefeller Center

    2 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest