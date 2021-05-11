Xenia Rubinos – “Cógelo Suave”

Over the past year, Xenia Rubinos has released a handful of one-off tracks, including “Who Shot Ya?” and “Did My Best,” the latter of which made it onto our best songs of the week list. Today, Rubinos is back with a new song called “Cógelo Suave,” a clanging swirl of guttural noises that are meant to be a response to a common enough question: “How are you?” “It’s a gibberish spaceship ride, high speed chase, birds and stars whirring around your head at the end of a cartoon fight,” Rubinos said in a statement about the song. Listen below.

“Cógelo Suave” is out now via Anti-.