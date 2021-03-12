The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

01

In September of 2019, the entire Stereogum staff descended on Raleigh for the Hopscotch Festival, and a bunch of us went to a crowded bar to see Lucy Dacus. Dacus was amazing that night — that was the show where she and Sarah Beth Tomberlin covered Sufjan Stevens together — and her set edged toward transcendence just as it ended.



Dacus said that she was going to sing a new song, one that hadn't been recorded, and she asked everyone not to record it. She then sang a song about trying to support a friend as that friend goes to meet up with an abusive father for the first time in years: "I would kill him if you let me. I would kill him, quick and easy." As soon as she hit the first chorus, I started to get a sinking feeling, like: Oh no. Oh, fuck. I'm about to cry. I am about to openly weep in this bar. Shit. Is Chris looking at me? Fuck. By the time she got to the last line — "You don't owe him shit even if he says you did" — I was a total wreck. I am a very tall man, and I'm not really trying to be out here sobbing in full view of bar strangers at music festivals, but "Thumbs" did it to me. It fucked me up good.



A couple of months later, same thing. Dacus played Charlottesville, where I live. She played without her band, bringing out old friends and family members to sing songs with her. She sang "Thumbs" again. I knew it was coming, I tensed my whole body up, and I made good and certain that I would not cry. Didn't work. Still wept at the club.



"Thumbs" is a song all about friendship and trauma and reassurance and strength. It's about trying to convince someone else to accept that they don't have to put up with terrible people, which is sometimes harder than actually putting up with the terrible people in your own life. Dacus sings it quietly, over a soft organ drone, and she enunciates every word clearly. She gives those words nowhere to hide. Depending on what you've been through in your life, those words might leave you weeping in public, too. —Tom