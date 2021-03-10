Jorja Smith – “Addicted”

The stylish UK pop-R&B singer Jorja Smith is back today with her first new single of 2021. It’s a good one. “Addicted” is dark, pensive, and propulsive, building from shadowy reflections to a hard-knocking organic beat. The live drums plus a generous serving of guitar and Smith’s subtly emotive performance help the song to sound a bit like Radiohead backing up Adele. And how about this chorus: “The hardest thing, you are not addicted to me/ I’m the only thing that you need/ You should be addicted to me/ The hardest thing, I am too selfless to leave/ You’re the only thing that I need/ You should be addicted to me.”

In a press release, Smith says “Addicted” is about “focusing on wanting the full attention of someone who’s not giving enough (or any) when they should be.” It arrives with a video shot on her webcam, directed by Smith and Savanah Leaf. “The video is multiple versions of me singing the song,” Smith explains, “having fun dressing up, not trying to be too serious and just giving myself more freedom.”

Watch the “Addicted” video below.