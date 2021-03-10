Jorja Smith – “Addicted”

New Music March 10, 2021 1:15 PM By Chris DeVille

Jorja Smith – “Addicted”

New Music March 10, 2021 1:15 PM By Chris DeVille

The stylish UK pop-R&B singer Jorja Smith is back today with her first new single of 2021. It’s a good one. “Addicted” is dark, pensive, and propulsive, building from shadowy reflections to a hard-knocking organic beat. The live drums plus a generous serving of guitar and Smith’s subtly emotive performance help the song to sound a bit like Radiohead backing up Adele. And how about this chorus: “The hardest thing, you are not addicted to me/ I’m the only thing that you need/ You should be addicted to me/ The hardest thing, I am too selfless to leave/ You’re the only thing that I need/ You should be addicted to me.”

In a press release, Smith says “Addicted” is about “focusing on wanting the full attention of someone who’s not giving enough (or any) when they should be.” It arrives with a video shot on her webcam, directed by Smith and Savanah Leaf. “The video is multiple versions of me singing the song,” Smith explains, “having fun dressing up, not trying to be too serious and just giving myself more freedom.”

Watch the “Addicted” video below.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Madonna’s “Who’s That Girl”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Los Lobos’ “La Bamba”

    11 hours ago

    Mumford & Sons Banjo Player Praises Right-Wing Troll Andy Ngo

    3 days ago

    Corey Taylor Discusses Gen Z “Trying To Cancel Eminem,” Likening It To Salem Witch Trials

    24 hours ago

    Mumford & Sons Banjo Player Taking Leave Of Absence After Controversial Andy Ngo Tweet

    11 hours ago

    more from New Music

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest