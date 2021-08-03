Lunar Vacation – “Mold”

Atlanta indie-pop band Lunar Vacation signed to Keeled Scales and released the song “Shrug” earlier this summer. Today, the quartet is officially announcing their debut album Inside Every Fig Is A Dead Wasp, which was produced by Daniel Gleason of Grouplove, and sharing another new track from it. According to singer Grace Repasky, “Mold” is about “navigating the oddities and strange tides of West Coast culture, specifically LA, and influencer lifestyle for the first time.”

“We played a festival out there and it felt like I was in an immersive Instagram advertisement,” Repasky recalls. “It kind of freaked me out. To make it all more confusing, the song also deals with having feelings for someone wrapped up in that culture and the conflicting feelings of wanting to fit in.”

The song comes with a colorful video directed by Rach Rios Rehm. “We looked no further than Rachael to direct this one. We’ve been friends for years and working with her on this project was a no-brainer,” Maggie Geeslin explains. “We told her we wanted something funky and she worked her magic, cooking up a world of absurdity. We had such a good time, in fact, that Grace tattooed the address of the studio where we filmed on their leg at the wrap party.

Watch and listen to “Mold” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Purple Dreams No. 4”

02 “Peddler”

03 “Shrug”

04 “Where Is Everyone?”

05 “Making Lunch (Not Right Now)”

06 “Cutting Corners”

07 “The Waiting Game”

08 “Mold”

09 “Gears”

10 “Anemone”

11 “But Maybe”