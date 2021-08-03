It’s Tony Bennett Day In NY For The Crooner’s 95th Birthday

It’s Tony Bennett’s 95th birthday today — happy birthday, Tony! The State Of New York has declared 8/3/21 as Tony Bennett Day, “in honor of his extraordinary leadership, artistry, and invaluable contributions to all of our lives,” per the official document signed by governor Andrew M. Cuomo.

An Instagram post from the legendary crooner reads: “As a lifetime New Yorker of now 95 years, this is an honor. Thanks to New York State. And an extra thank you to @sonymusic who have endowed a park bench in my honor today for New Yorkers to enjoy my most cherished place, Central Park. As the plaque says: ‘Nature is the boss.'”

Indeed, there is now a Tony Bennett bench in Central Park.

Earlier this year, Bennett’s Alezheimer’s diagnosis was revealed. Tonight, he’ll perform the first of two shows with Lady Gaga in New York City, at Radio City Music Hall dubbed the One Last Time shows, as his farewell to live performances.

Bennett got birthday wishes from Robert De Niro, Keith Richards, and Alec Baldwin.

Bennett and Gaga have also announced a new collaborative album today, Love For Sale, a tribute to the songbook of Cole Porter. It’s being advertised as Bennett’s last studio recording. Love For Sale will be released on 10/1 via Columbia Records/Interscope Records. You can listen to their duet of “I Get A Kick Out Of You” below.