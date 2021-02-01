Tony Bennett Reveals Alzheimer’s Diagnosis, New Album With Lady Gaga Coming This Year

News February 1, 2021 10:24 AM By James Rettig

Legendary crooner Tony Bennett’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis was revealed in a new profile for AARP. Bennett, who is now 94, was diagnosed in 2016 and his family hopes to reduce the stigma around the degenerative neurological disease by going public with his battle.

AARP says that Bennett still does singing sessions twice a week with his longtime pianist Lee Musiker — music has been proven to be therapeutic to people with dementia — and that he’s finished work on a new album with Lady Gaga, a follow-up to their 2014 duet album Cheek To Cheek. That album was recorded between 2018 and 2020 at Electric Lady Studios and is scheduled to be released in the spring, per EW.

Bennett’s last public performance was on March 11, 2020 in Red Bank, NJ.

