Decibel Metal & Beer Fest Comes To LA With Converge, Cave In, Deadguy Reunion, More

Next month, the great metal magazine Decibel will bring its annual-until-COVID Metal & Beer Fest back to its Philadelphia hometown. The two-day show looks fun as hell, and it includes bands like Converge, Napalm Death, and Pig Destroyer playing sets built around their classic albums. That fest will also feature the return of the great misanthropist hardcore band Deadguy, who haven’t played any shows since their 1997 breakup. Today, Decibel announces that another version of that same festival is coming to Los Angeles this December.

The West Coast version of the Decibel Metal & Beer Fest goes down December 10-11 at the Belasco. As with the Philadelphia show, Converge will play a set built around their 2001 monster Jane Doe, one of this century’s great metal/hardcore albums, and the Deadguy reunion will also come to town. This time, though, Converge share headlining duties with fellow Boston veterans Cave In, who will play their 1998 debut album Until Your Heart Stops in its entirety. That album is foundational to the entire metalcore genre, and Cave In have never played it all the way through before.

The LA festival also features underground metal veterans like Sacred Reich, Hate Eternal, and Repulsion, as well as intensely heavy newer bands like SpiritWorld and ACxDC. San Francisco thrashers Early Graves will play their final show. The venue has a capacity of 350, so you probably don’t want to sit on this one too long. You can find all the relevant details here.