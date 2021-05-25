Philadelphia’s Decibel Metal & Beer Fest Gets Converge, Napalm Death, Deadguy Reunion

Foro 17 years now, Decibel magazine has been doing admirable work in covering the extreme metal underground, and their Decibel Metal & Beer Fest, originally planned for last year, has been rescheduled for September. The festival is coming to the Fillmore 9/25-26, and it features some great underground metal bands playing their classic albums. It also features a reunion from Deadguy, the great short-lived New Jersey hardcore/noise-rock band who haven’t played a show in 24 years.

As Brooklyn Vegan points out, Decibel has just unveiled the festival lineup, which features three headliners playing sets that’ll focus on their classic albums. Converge will do Jane Doe, a massively important LP that will celebrate its 20th anniversary a few days before the festival. Pig Destroyer will do Prowler In The Yard, another album that turns 20 this summer. Napalm Death will do 1990’s Harmony Corruption and 1992’s Utopia Banished. (They can do two albums because grindcore records are short.)

But the most exciting thing on the bill might be the return of Deadguy, a band that only existed for three years and released one album, the misanthropic 1995 monster Fixation On A Coworker. Deadguy broke up in 1997, and they haven’t played any shows since. All the members of the band have gone on to do other things. (Bitter Branches, the new band fronted by singer Tim Singer, released a nasty debut EP last year.) Deadguy have never played a reunion set, and it looks like this will be the first one. It should be intense.

The Decibel Fest lineup also has a whole lot of other underground metal standouts, including Municipal Waste, Immolation, Blood Incantation, and Eternal Champion. You’ll find all the relevant details here.