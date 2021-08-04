Stranded – “Back Country”

New Music August 4, 2021 5:04 PM By Ryan Leas

Last month, David Mansfield announced a new album under his Stranded moniker, Midnight Sun. Following the dancier rhythms of last year’s Post Meridian EP, the new album promised to dig further into the guitar-oriented side of Mansfield’s post-punk influences. Along with the announcement, he shared a lead single called “Hesitation.” Today, he’s back with another.

Stranded’s latest is called “Back Country,” and it’s inspired by a summer stint in Germany. Here’s what Mansfield had to say about it:

This one was based on my time in East Germany a few summers ago while I was staying in Dresden for a few weeks. It was hot as hell for Germany, with no A/C. My apartment was over a busy road, and I’d hear the locals partying all night because it was during Bunte Republik Neustadt. Therefore, I couldn’t sleep much between that and the heatwave all while I was expecting a mild German summer. I went to Leipzig to visit a friend in his garden and cohort. It’d be light out until midnight, and back in Dresden the steamships on the Elbe would blow their whistles into the late day.

Check it out below.

Midnight Sun is out 9/24 on Double Phantom. Pre-order it here.

