Stranded – “Hesitation”

New Music July 8, 2021 5:15 PM By Peter Helman

Stranded – “Hesitation”

New Music July 8, 2021 5:15 PM By Peter Helman

Stranded, the project of Atlanta producer and musician David Mansfield, incorporated post-punk into his house music grooves on last year’s Post Meridian EP. Today, he’s announcing a new release called Midnight Sun, which will be out in September on his own newly relaunched Double Phantom label. Mansfield wrote and played every instrumental part on the record, and if first single “Hesitation” is any indication, it continues his process of merging dance music with ’80s rock.

“This was me trying to push my guitar arrangement abilities,” Mansfield says of “Hesitation” in a statement. “Lyrically it’s an inner dialogue of being out late and trying to make it through a long evening or day. Similar in the Replacements ‘Can’t Hardly Wait’ or Blue Nile’s ‘Over The Hillside’ mindset.”

Listen to “Hesitation” and watch the animated video from TJ Blake below.

Midnight Sun is out 9/24 on Double Phantom. Pre-order it here.

Peter Helman Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Fine Young Cannibals’ “She Drives Me Crazy”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Roxette’s “The Look”

    4 days ago

    Deafheaven – “The Gnashing”

    20 hours ago

    “Radio Free Europe” Turns 40 Today: R.E.M. Reissuing Original Hib-Tone Mixes

    18 hours ago

    Julian Casablancas On England’s Euro 2020 Semifinal Win: “Soccer Is Such Bullshit”

    14 hours ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest