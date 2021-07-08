Stranded – “Hesitation”

Stranded, the project of Atlanta producer and musician David Mansfield, incorporated post-punk into his house music grooves on last year’s Post Meridian EP. Today, he’s announcing a new release called Midnight Sun, which will be out in September on his own newly relaunched Double Phantom label. Mansfield wrote and played every instrumental part on the record, and if first single “Hesitation” is any indication, it continues his process of merging dance music with ’80s rock.

“This was me trying to push my guitar arrangement abilities,” Mansfield says of “Hesitation” in a statement. “Lyrically it’s an inner dialogue of being out late and trying to make it through a long evening or day. Similar in the Replacements ‘Can’t Hardly Wait’ or Blue Nile’s ‘Over The Hillside’ mindset.”

Listen to “Hesitation” and watch the animated video from TJ Blake below.

Midnight Sun is out 9/24 on Double Phantom. Pre-order it here.