Tom Morello Covers AC/DC’s “Highway To Hell” With Bruce Springsteen & Eddie Vedder

New Music August 4, 2021 10:17 AM By James Rettig

Tom Morello Covers AC/DC’s “Highway To Hell” With Bruce Springsteen & Eddie Vedder

New Music August 4, 2021 10:17 AM By James Rettig

Rage Against The Machine co-founder Tom Morello has announced a new solo album, The Atlas Underground Fire, a follow-up to his last solo album, 2018’s The Atlas Underground. It was recorded during lockdown from his home studio in Los Angeles and Morello recruited a ton of big names to appear on it. Those names include Bruce Springsteen, Eddie Vedder, Chris Stapleton, Damian Marley, Bring Me The Horizon, Phantogram, and more.

The album’s lead single is a cover of AC/DC’s “Highway To Hell” that features Springsteen and Vedder. “Our version of ‘Highway To Hell’ pays homage to AC/DC but with Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder, brings this legendary song into the future,” Morello said in a statement. “One of the greatest rock’n’roll songs of all time sung by two of the greatest rock’n’roll singers of all time. And then I drop a shredding guitar solo. Thank you and good night.”

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Harlem Hellfighter”
02 “Highway To Hell” (Feat. Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder)
03 “Let’s Get The Party Started” (Feat. Bring Me The Horizon)
04 “Driving To Texas” (Feat. Phantogram)
05 “The War Inside” (Feat. Chris Stapleton)
06 “Hold The Line” (Feat. grandson)
07 “Naraka” (Feat. Mike Posner)
08 “The Achilles List” (Feat. Damian Marley)
09 “Night Witch” (Feat. phem)
10 “Charmed I’m Sure” (Feat. Protohype)
11 “Save Our Souls” (Feat. Dennis Lyxzén of Refused)
12 “On The Shore Of Eternity” (Feat. Sama’ Abdulhadi)

The Atlas Underground Fire is out 10/15. Pre-order it here.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Prince’s “Batdance”

    1 day ago

    The Number Ones: Martika’s “Toy Soldiers”

    3 days ago

    Song Of The Summer 2021: Vote Now!

    2 days ago

    Deafheaven – “In Blur”

    1 day ago

    NYC Requiring Vaccine For Indoor Concerts Starting Next Month

    2 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest