Tom Morello Covers AC/DC’s “Highway To Hell” With Bruce Springsteen & Eddie Vedder

Rage Against The Machine co-founder Tom Morello has announced a new solo album, The Atlas Underground Fire, a follow-up to his last solo album, 2018’s The Atlas Underground. It was recorded during lockdown from his home studio in Los Angeles and Morello recruited a ton of big names to appear on it. Those names include Bruce Springsteen, Eddie Vedder, Chris Stapleton, Damian Marley, Bring Me The Horizon, Phantogram, and more.

The album’s lead single is a cover of AC/DC’s “Highway To Hell” that features Springsteen and Vedder. “Our version of ‘Highway To Hell’ pays homage to AC/DC but with Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder, brings this legendary song into the future,” Morello said in a statement. “One of the greatest rock’n’roll songs of all time sung by two of the greatest rock’n’roll singers of all time. And then I drop a shredding guitar solo. Thank you and good night.”

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Harlem Hellfighter”

02 “Highway To Hell” (Feat. Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder)

03 “Let’s Get The Party Started” (Feat. Bring Me The Horizon)

04 “Driving To Texas” (Feat. Phantogram)

05 “The War Inside” (Feat. Chris Stapleton)

06 “Hold The Line” (Feat. grandson)

07 “Naraka” (Feat. Mike Posner)

08 “The Achilles List” (Feat. Damian Marley)

09 “Night Witch” (Feat. phem)

10 “Charmed I’m Sure” (Feat. Protohype)

11 “Save Our Souls” (Feat. Dennis Lyxzén of Refused)

12 “On The Shore Of Eternity” (Feat. Sama’ Abdulhadi)

The Atlas Underground Fire is out 10/15. Pre-order it here.