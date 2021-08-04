Fall Out Boy Will Miss Shows With Green Day & Weezer Due To Positive COVID Test

Last month, Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and Weezer began the Hella Mega Tour, their long-delayed stadium spectacular. After five shows, though, the tour had hit a serious complication. On Instagram today, Fall Out Boy announced that they’ll skip a couple of forthcoming shows because of “an individual on the band’s team testing positive for COVID.”

Fall Out Boy were scheduled to play New York’s Citi Field tonight and Boston’s Fenway Park tomorrow, but they’ll miss both of those shows. Right now, those are the only shows that’ll happen without Fall Out Boy. At both of those shows, Green Day, Weezer, and opening act the Interrupters will perform as scheduled.

In that Instagram announcement, Fall Out Boy stress that “everyone on the entire tour, both band and crew, are vaccinated.” The tour also has a full-time COVID safety officer.