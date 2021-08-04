Influential Chicago House Producer Paul Johnson Dead At 50

Marie Staggat

News August 4, 2021 4:22 PM By James Rettig

Influential Chicago House Producer Paul Johnson Dead At 50

Marie Staggat

News August 4, 2021 4:22 PM By James Rettig

The influential Chicago house producer Paul Johnson has died at 50, per a post on the DJ’s official Facebook page, as MixMag points out. Johnson was hospitalized due to coronavirus complications last month.

Johnson was born in Chicago. He began DJing in 1985, right as house music was taking hold in the city’s clubs, and he started producing his own tracks not long after, working with labels like Dancemania, Relief, Cajual, and Nite Life. His signature song, “Get Get Down,” appeared on his 1999 album The Groove I Have and would go on to top the Billboard Hot Dance/Club Play Chart. He started his own label, Dust Traxx, in 1997, and continued putting out music and playing shows up until this year.

“Our greatness passed away this morning at 9am the house music legend we all know as PJ aka PAUL JOHNSON has passed away in this day of AUGUST 4th 2021,” the note on his Facebook page reads. “Rest In Heaven Paul.”

Our greatness passed away this morning at 9am the house music legend we all know as PJ aka PAUL JOHNSON has passed away in this day of AUGUST 4th 2021Rest In Heaven Paul

Posted by Paul Johnson on Wednesday, August 4, 2021

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Prince’s “Batdance”

    1 day ago

    The Number Ones: Martika’s “Toy Soldiers”

    3 days ago

    Song Of The Summer 2021: Vote Now!

    2 days ago

    Deafheaven – “In Blur”

    1 day ago

    NYC Requiring Vaccine For Indoor Concerts Starting Next Month

    2 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest