Influential Chicago House Producer Paul Johnson Dead At 50

The influential Chicago house producer Paul Johnson has died at 50, per a post on the DJ’s official Facebook page, as MixMag points out. Johnson was hospitalized due to coronavirus complications last month.

Johnson was born in Chicago. He began DJing in 1985, right as house music was taking hold in the city’s clubs, and he started producing his own tracks not long after, working with labels like Dancemania, Relief, Cajual, and Nite Life. His signature song, “Get Get Down,” appeared on his 1999 album The Groove I Have and would go on to top the Billboard Hot Dance/Club Play Chart. He started his own label, Dust Traxx, in 1997, and continued putting out music and playing shows up until this year.

“Our greatness passed away this morning at 9am the house music legend we all know as PJ aka PAUL JOHNSON has passed away in this day of AUGUST 4th 2021,” the note on his Facebook page reads. “Rest In Heaven Paul.”