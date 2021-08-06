The name itself suggested grandiosity and royalty. But it’s almost shocking to revisit old Jay quotes and remember that the phrase “watch the throne” was almost from a defensive, maybe vulnerable place. As he said back then:

It’s just protecting the music and the culture. It’s people that’s in the forefront of the music. “Watch the throne,” like protect it. You just watch how popular music shift, and how hip-hop basically replaced rock & roll as the youth music. The same thing can happen to hip-hop. It can be replaced by other forms of music. So it’s making sure that we put the effort into making the best product so we can contend with all this other music, with dance music that’s dominating the charts right now and indie music that’s dominating the festivals.

Since then, the early ’10s EDM bubble burst and guitar-based music never toppled rap from its chart dominance. And while certain lyrics and quotes might allow Watch The Throne more nuance than the purely hubristic victory lap some wrote it off as, the bombast was still in full force. They were firmly on the throne then. A few years after the album came out, Jay-Z also served as a producer for the music in Baz Luhrmann’s giddily garish interpretation of The Great Gatsby. You had “No Church In The Wild” prowling over a sky’s view of ’20s New York City; you had “Who Gon Stop Me” reverberating around an apartment while flappers and men in suspenders got day drunk. It wasn’t hard to convince Jay-Z to participate in the album, supposedly; just as American Gangster had inspired him by making him think of parallels in his own life, so too could he relate to the Gatsby character. And, naturally, it isn’t hard to make your own connections between the Roaring ’20s and an album like Watch The Throne.

Of course, The Great Gatsby now scans as some tragic American myth, a great era of over-indulgence preceding the Great Depression. Watch The Throne arrived during the worst downturn since then, into an America still rattled by the recession. As much as personal narrative made Watch The Throne complicated to unpack, there was still the fact that this album was made by two very wealthy, very prominent celebrities, at a moment when many Americans’ lives felt like they were in a perpetual downward spiral. This didn’t go unnoticed at the time, with at least some criticism and commentary circling the idea that such an exorbitant display was tonally discordant given the context. Who needed a sort of superstar vanity project in days like these? To say it was gauche was an understatement.

Yet, as one key moment of Watch The Throne put it by way of Will Ferrell: “No one knows what it means, but it’s provocative. It gets the people going.” Maybe a whole project of “because they can” fueled the ire of those already fed up with the ruling classes and rich celebrities during a period like the recession. But at the same time, Watch The Throne was the blockbuster it promised to be. You couldn’t look away from the spectacle. And when Kanye and Jay took it on the road, the people came, making their tour the highest grossing rap tour ever.

That is, until Drake took their record half a decade later. It was still brewing at the time, but maybe there was a reason Kanye and Jay made Watch The Throne. Maybe they were striking a protective stance. At the time, Kanye himself was a veteran mainstream presence, let alone Jay. There were ascendent names eyeing the throne, sometimes quite literally: “I’m just feeling like the throne is for the taking — watch me take it,” Drake rapped in “I’m On One” earlier in 2011. He once denied this line was about Ye and Hov, but we all know how the next decade played out. Drake reshaped rap and R&B in his image. In terms of actual pop clout, Watch The Throne was actually more or less the last time both Kanye and Jay were literally the center of the universe. They remain stars, but stars with their own galaxies revolving around them off to the side of the mainstream. And at the same time the two drifted away from whatever was new, fiery, and bubbling up in the rap mainstream, they also ventured further from anything resembling relatability.

The squeamish qualities of Watch The Throne have only further curdled in the 10 years that have passed. You thought Watch The Throne was about wealth? It pales compared to where each artist has gone since. By the time Jay was onto his next solo album, 2013’s Magna Carta Holy Grail, it was easy to grow weary of the disconnect, his old rags-to-riches mythology now sounding increasingly rote the more stratospherically wealthy he became. He was officially declared a billionaire in 2019. And when he and Beyoncé finally released their long-rumored album as the Carters in 2018 — complete with a music video shot on location at the Louvre — it came and went without making a fraction of Watch The Throne‘s impact.

Kanye became a whole other thorny topic: joining up with the Kardashian business apparatus for the better part of a decade, taking photos with Donald Trump, and battling disconcerting mental health sagas in a very public fashion. But here’s the crazy thing about that old “nucleus” quote from Kanye: Back in 2013, he was talking about how because he was the nucleus, he would end up running a company worth billions of dollars. Everyone laughed then, but West was right; it’s almost like he spoke it into existence. The result of all that success, though, has been further disconnect from reality. Maybe there are qualities of Watch The Throne that could still feel aspirational. But today, these two artists have more in common with the elites of the world busying themselves with joy rides in space than they do with any of us on the ground.

Imagine if they made another one. People have envisioned it for years, just as they once dreamed up the very premise of Watch The Throne. Kanye and Jay have talked about a sequel at times, but the push-pull of their relationship veered into rocky territory through the latter half of the ’10s, with various grievances at some point or another creeping into headlines. That was one of the most shocking bits to emerge from one of West’s recent Donda listening parties, a Jay-Z verse proclaiming: “Told him to stop all that red cap, we going home/ Cannot be with all these sins casting stones/ This might be the return of the Throne.” One source close to Kanye is even reporting that Watch The Throne 2 will be out this year. We’ll see about that: There’s no evidence in recent history to suggest Kanye West is capable of meeting self-imposed deadlines. If the Donda saga has shown us anything, though, it’s that he’s still fully capable of delivering a grandiose spectacle.

“How many people you know can take it this far?” Beyoncé sang on “Lift Off” back in 2011. Watch The Throne was already emanating from a world most of us couldn’t picture, couldn’t touch, would never see. Consider the premise now, as both Jay and Kanye have reached not just abstract cultural pinnacles but sit atop real-deal capitalist empires. Their lives have only grown more unfathomable to most of us, as wealth disparities have become a central element of public discourse and the pandemic has further emphasized the inequalities of our society. Fans clamor for Watch The Throne 2, but how would that sound today? How would it translate? There shouldn’t be any way to take it further than where Kanye and Jay went before. There shouldn’t be a way you could sound even more ostentatious. But if someone would figure it out, it’d be these two. Because they can.