He accomplished this both in the substance of the album and the fanfare surrounding it. It began in the months following the VMAs, when Kanye cancelled a planned tour with Lady Gaga and invited a staggering array of rappers, singers, and producers to join him at Avex Honolulu Studios in Oahu. A Complex cover story described these sessions as “Rap Camp” — a dream team working around the clock to bring Kanye’s grandiose vision to life, breaking only for lavish breakfasts, pickup basketball, and conceptual brainstorming sessions. A sign in the studio read “What Would Mobb Deep Do?”; Kanye also posted rules such as “No Tweeting” and “No Hipster Hats.” He’d repeat this process with every subsequent album, in locales like France, Mexico, and Wyoming, marshaling cataclysmic energy from a buzzing mass of talent. You can see why he took to the format considering the results of those sessions in Hawaii — I mean, this shit is fuckin’ ridiculous.

The sessions were so productive, in fact, that they yielded a wealth of outtakes that some listeners treasure more deeply than the album itself. Kanye held the hip-hop world’s rapt attention for months leading up to MBDTF‘s release with a series of weekly song drops known as G.O.O.D. Fridays, a parade of posse cuts that succeeded in ramping up anticipation for MBDTF to a fever pitch. Kanye West knows how to turn an album release into an event, and he understands how to stretch an event into an era. With G.O.O.D. Fridays, he trotted out a deeply impressive collection of songs, many of which didn’t even end up on the album, and reminded a skeptical audience why they gravitated toward him in the first place. You can sense the joy of creation in songs like “G.O.O.D. Friday” and “Christian Dior Denim Flow”; truthfully, they were so much fun that they made more sense as part of an ad hoc singles series than a meticulously crafted epic like My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.

This is an album that sounds like dozens of people labored over it, in the best way. More than even Late Registration, MBDTF is a world unto itself, vast and immaculate and locked in a state of perpetual night. Those maximalist, ego-centric tendencies that would later obliterate Kanye as a musician and public figure? They work to perfection here. Layers of sound pile up — samples, beats, orchestration, guitars, keyboards, a small army of vocalists — until the songs tower over you. Some of the source material is culled from progressive rock records — most famously the King Crimson flip that, when paired with a sped-up chant from Continent No. 6’s “Afromerica,” lends lead single “Power” its apocalyptic edge. This led to a “prog-rap” tag, which makes some kind of sense, even if the album borrows more from prog’s pageantry and bombast than its maze-like compositional structure.

Every song on My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy sounds IMAX huge. Awestruck oohs and ahs and a majestic choir introduce “Dark Fantasy” as Nicki Minaj’s narration ushers the project in on a fittingly fantastical note, and suddenly we’re cruising a busy neon cityscape with Kanye, his swagger so impeccable it can’t even be undone by references to Celine Dion and Steve Urkel. Kanye and associates build out the boom-bap foundation of “Monster” until it sounds like a wild Halloween party in a nightclub the size of an arena. The woozily soulful “Devil In A New Dress” redefines luxuriant, while “Runaway” invents a new kind of power ballad. The triumphal “All Of The Lights” crams in so many stars (Rihanna! Elton John! Kid Cudi! Alicia Keys! Fergie! La Roux! John Legend! Charlie Wilson! The-Dream!) that some of their voices are imperceptible in the final mix — and it might have been even more crowded had Kanye not excised a verse from his young disciple Drake that appeared on an early version of the song.

Aubrey wasn’t really in need of a showcase by that point, but MBDTF did function as a launchpad for a number of other burgeoning careers. Minaj, whose Pink Friday debuted the same day, set the world on fire with her ferocious, bug-eyed “Monster” appearance, instantly canonized as one of the greatest verses of all time. After Clipse had been largely consigned to hipster purgatory, it was wild to see Pusha T grabbing the solo spotlight on “Runaway” and outshining the field on the diamond-hard “So Appalled” (granted, he was competing against oft-ridiculed bars from CyHi The Prynce about God’s iPod, but still). Most surprisingly, Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon — an indie-folk sensation at the time, but still two years away from winning Best New Artist at the Grammys and being mimicked by Justin Timberlake on SNL — became the spirit that haunted the album. Vernon’s presence throughout the tracklist culminated in a sample of his digital chorale “Woods” that powered the “Lost In The World” / “Who Will Survive In America” grand finale.

No matter how many characters shuffle through the frame, though, you never forget whose beautiful dark twisted fantasy this is. The album is designed as Kanye the antihero’s journey toward an absolution that may never be coming. He lets himself get messy against the exquisite backdrops, whether firing off his trademark clunkers, hurling accusations, settling scores, singing off-key, or depicting his own raw, unflattering actions. On “Power” he lashes out at SNL and dubs himself “the abomination of Obama’s nation,” while the smoky “Gorgeous” takes aim at the South Park braintrust and a government that allegedly works to make sure Black people get AIDS. The darkly belligerent “Hell Of A Life” offers a window into the hedonistic lifestyle he was living at the time — a narrative that takes a darker turn on the musically elegant, lyrically disturbing “Blame Game.” There, over a piano sample from Aphex Twin’s “Avril 14th,” Kanye puts his ugliest behavior on display then veers into absurdity: a profane Chris Rock monologue praising a sexual partner who has nothing to say for herself except, “Yeezy taught me.” (“I’ve never ever seen this part of pussy town before! It’s like you got this shit reupholstered or some shit!”)

MBDTF‘s sorry-not-sorry ethos is best summed up by “Runaway” — one of Kanye’s most iconic songs and the centerpiece of an ornate 35-minute art film accompanying the album — on which he laments and celebrates his own worst tendencies all at once. Like the album as a whole, it is sort of a mea culpa and sort of the author’s monument to himself. The legacy of 808s looms large here, from Kanye’s impassioned who-cares-if-I-can’t-sing hooks to the three-minute wound-licking vocoder solo that closes out the track. Somehow, he makes “I sent this bitch a picture of my dick” work in the context of a stadium anthem. It peaks with Kanye’s bittersweet and hilarious refrain: “Let’s have a toast for the douchebags/ Let’s have a toast for the assholes/ Let’s have a toast for the scumbags/ Every one of them that I know/ Let’s have a toast for the jerk-offs/ That’ll never take work off/ Baby, I got a plan/ Run away fast as you can.”

Instead, the world rushed back to Kanye. He was the conquering hero again. As Jay-Z foretold on “So Appaled,” it wouldn’t last. Kanye kept making hit records for a while — “Niggas In Paris” from 2011’s even more lavish Jay-Z team-up Watch The Throne, “Mercy” and “Clique” from 2012’s G.O.O.D. Music label showcase Cruel Summer — but by the time Yeezus rolled around in 2013, even as the music world continued to worship him, the general public started to pay closer attention to his tabloid family life with Kim Kardashian and grandiose rhetoric about his own ideas. His goodwill with critics, stans, and the industry at large ensured a breathless reception for his work up through 2016’s The Life Of Pablo, but as he disappeared further and further up his own ass, eventually the music started to degrade too — first slowly, then rapidly — to the point that it’s hard to imagine anyone breathlessly awaiting a Kanye West album like they once awaited My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.

It’s just as hard to imagine Kanye putting MBDTF-level effort into a new musical project, especially given the half-assed last-minute rush-jobs he’s been serving up lately. For years he’s seemed preoccupied with his Yeezy apparel brand, his grievances with the fashion industry, his plans for futuristic housing and water bottles — anything except contributing another landmark release to his catalog. The energy that once fueled incredible music is now directed elsewhere, and whatever musical highlights he has generated in recent years (Kids See Ghosts, I guess?) have been overshadowed by mental breakdowns, many chapters’ worth of Taylor Swift drama, a religious awakening, ignorant statements about slavery, an endorsement of a villainous president, and a pathetic half-serious presidential campaign of his own. A decade on from MBDTF, Kanye West is a laughingstock once more. To many, he feels like a hopeless case.

At the outset of My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, the choir poses a question: “Can we get much higher?” In hindsight, the answer feels like “no.” This is by no means a universal consensus. Some fans believe Kanye peaked with Yeezus. Others say he never topped early highlights like The College Dropout or Late Registration. His discography is too stacked to cohere around any one obvious peak. But to me, MBDTF is both the most mesmerizing work he ever released and the beginning of the end of his glory days. Some of us who were enraptured by the album, who bored our loved ones to tears analyzing it to death, are still holding out for another triumph of this order, but with each passing year it feels less likely. Kanye has had more professional success than most of us could dream of. He’s a parent of four beautiful children. He has seemingly infinite resources and as big a platform as he could ever desire. Yet 10 years on from My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, he still seems lost in the world. When I think about who Kanye West is now, the filthy rich fashion designer who feels more and more detached from reality, my mind is drawn not toward the first question on the album, but the last: “Who will survive in America?”