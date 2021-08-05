Duran Duran – “MORE JOY!” (Feat. CHAI)
UK new wave greats Duran Duran are releasing the new album Future Past, their first in six years, in October. They worked on it with producers Erol Alkan and Giorgi Moroder, and they enlisted other collaborators like Tove Lo, Ivorian Doll, Mark Ronson, David Bowie’s former pianist Mike Garson, and Blur’s Graham Coxon, who co-wrote and played guitar on several songs (including previous single “Invisible“). Today, they’re sharing a new song featuring Japanese DIY-pop band CHAI. As keyboardist Nick Rhodes explains:
The song “MORE JOY!” was born out of a crazy jam with Duran Duran, Graham Coxon and Erol Alkan. It was such an unusual piece we weren’t quite sure if it would fit in at first. It reminded me of one of those retro Japanese video games, which I always found quite uplifting. We came up with the chant “more joy” early on, and that became the key to the rest of the track. We all agreed that it would sound really great with Japanese female voices on it, and that’s when Simon had the inspired idea to ask CHAI if they would possibly collaborate with us. To our joy they agreed, and the result most certainly brought an incredible new energy to the song. They are so special!
Simon Le Bon adds:
Nick suggested some girlish voices on “MORE JOY!” and I knew exactly where to find them — CHAI, post- modern, all-girl Japanese punk band, whose energy and pure sense of fun might actually blow your ears off! We are honoured to have them sprinkle their pink neon magic spikey dust onto our song. Now it’s “MORE JOY!” (Feat. CHAI). CHAI — beloved forever!”
And CHAI say:
We are full of joy! When Duran Duran asked us to join their new song, we listened to it and thought “this is lively, rock, cool and fun,” and we danced! We added our voices to their rock sound, making it even more ‘MORE JOY’! Because we are MORE JOY. Thank you Duran Duran!
Listen to “MORE JOY!” below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Invisible”
02 “All Of You”
03 “Give It All Up” (Feat. Tove Lo)
04 “Anniversary”
05 “Future Past”
06 “Beautiful Lies”
07 “Tonight United”
08 “Wing”
09 “Nothing Less”
10 “Hammerhead” (Feat. Ivorian Doll)
11 “More Joy!” (Feat. CHAI)
12 “Falling” (Feat. Mike Garson)
Future Past is out 10/22 via Tape Modern/BMG. Pre-order it here.