Duran Duran – “Invisible”

UK new wave greats Duran Duran have never really stopped making music, but they’ve gone through quiet periods. It’s been nearly six years since the group released Paper Gods, their last album. Today, they’ve announced plans to release a new album called Future Past, and they’ve also dropped a new single called “Invisible.”

As Billboard reports, the new album finds the band working with producers like Mark Ronson, Giorgio Moroder, and Erol Alkan. One song is a duet with Lykke Li, and another will feature David Bowie keyboardist Mike Garson. More guests will be announced later. As for “Invisible,” it features guitar from Blur’s Graham Coxon, though it doesn’t exactly sound like a Blur song.

On BBC radio this morning, singer Simon Le Bon said the new album was finished in 2020 but that the band held it for pandemic-related reasons. He also says that “Invisible” started with its big drum track, which certainly dominates the slick, clubby song. Below, check out the “Invisible” video, which was apparently created by an artificial intelligence called Huxley.

Future Past is out 10/22 on BMG. Duran Duran will play “Invisible” live for the first time at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday.