Rico Nasty – “Buss”

Rico Nasty released her “debut” studio album, Nightmare Vacation, at the end of last year — we named it our Album Of The Week back when it came out. She has a new project planned for this year called Rx and back in June we got our first taste of it with “Magic.” Today, she’s released another new single, “Buss,” which she first teased live at Lollapalooza last weekend. It starts right off with the chorus and then dives into some shit talking (“This sugar trap shit, I invented it/ You lil bitches really just rented it”) and heads right back to that hook. Check it out below.

“Buss” is out now via Atlantic.