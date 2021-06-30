Rico Nasty – “Magic”

At the end of last year, Rico Nasty released her Album Of The Week-worthy “debut” studio album, Nightmare Vacation. Her next project is a mixtape called Rx, which is set to drop this summer. 100 gecs’ Dylan Brady is the mixtape’s co-producer and Rico has also said that it’ll feature guest spots from Flo Milli and G Herbo. Today, we’re getting the first single from Rx, a breezy summertime vibe called “Magic” that serves as one of the rapper’s more laidback cuts. Check it out below.

Rx is due out this summer.