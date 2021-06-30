Rico Nasty – “Magic”

New Music June 30, 2021 10:03 AM By James Rettig

Rico Nasty – “Magic”

New Music June 30, 2021 10:03 AM By James Rettig

At the end of last year, Rico Nasty released her Album Of The Week-worthy “debut” studio album, Nightmare Vacation. Her next project is a mixtape called Rx, which is set to drop this summer. 100 gecs’ Dylan Brady is the mixtape’s co-producer and Rico has also said that it’ll feature guest spots from Flo Milli and G Herbo. Today, we’re getting the first single from Rx, a breezy summertime vibe called “Magic” that serves as one of the rapper’s more laidback cuts. Check it out below.

Rx is due out this summer.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Debbie Gibson’s “Lost In Your Eyes”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Mike + The Mechanics’ “The Living Years”

    9 hours ago

    Halsey’s New Album Is Produced By Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

    2 days ago

    Everything Ed Sheeran’s Been Up To Between His Soulless Collab Album And His Hideous New Video

    2 days ago

    Courtney Love Calls Out Olivia Rodrigo For Prom-Themed Photo, Demands Flowers

    4 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest