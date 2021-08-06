Anika Pyle – “I Felt Your Shape” (Microphones Cover)

Anika Pyle, the Philly singer-songwriter of Chumped and Katie Ellen fame, recently released her solo debut album Wild River. She also contributed to Jeff Rosenstock’s SKA DREAM. Today she’s back with a cover of an indie-pop classic.

The song in question is “I Felt Your Shape,” one of many memorable selections from the Microphones’ 2001 epic The Glow Pt. 2. Pyle performed everything on this recording of the track, transforming the vibe from intimate twee folk into something more like, I don’t know, a lo-fi jazzy torch song? It’s a very interesting treatment that makes me want to hear more artists put their own spin on Phil Elverum’s distinct songwriting. Listen below.