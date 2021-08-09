Porridge Radio – “You Are A Runner And I Am My Father’s Son” (Wolf Parade Cover)

A couple weeks ago, the exciting Brighton band Porridge Radio shared a cover of the Shins’ “New Slang,” the B-side to the band’s entry in Sub Pop’s subscription Singles Club series. Today, they’re putting out their take on Wolf Parade’s Apologies To The Queen Mary track “You Are A Runner And I Am My Father’s Son.”

Talking about both of their covers, the band’s Dana Margolin said this: “Sub Pop are a label I’ve loved for a long time, and when they asked if we wanted to release some songs with them this summer, I looked through their back catalog and chose 2 songs to cover that had a big impact on me as a teenager.”

Listen to their cover of “You Are A Runner And I Am My Father’s Son” below.

<a href="https://porridgeradio.bandcamp.com/album/you-are-a-runner-and-i-am-my-fathers-son">You Are a Runner and I Am My Father's Son by Porridge Radio</a>

Also included in this round of the Sub Pop Singles Club is two new songs by Washed Out, “Sidney’s Lullaby” and “Miles’ Lullaby,” both named after project leader Ernest Greene’s sons. Check those out below.

<a href="https://washedout.bandcamp.com/album/sidneys-lullaby">Sidney's Lullaby by Washed Out</a>

Sub Pop Singles Club Vol. 6 is available here for a limited time.