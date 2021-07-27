Porridge Radio – “New Slang” (The Shins Cover)

Brighton band Porridge Radio, which started out as bandleader Dana Margolin’s bedroom pop project, released their debut album Every Bad a little more than a year ago, and they’ve cranked out a steady stream of one-off tracks since then. Last month, Porridge Radio dropped their cover of Love Of Everything’s “Happy In A Crowd.” Today, they’ve come out with a soft, ambling, lovely take on “New Slang” that really highlight’s the song’s dreamiest elements.

Porridge Radio’s “New Slang” cover is the B-side of the band’s forthcoming entry in Sub Pop’s subscription-based Singles Club. That same 7″ will also feature Porridge Radio’s version of Wolf Parade’s “You Are A Runner And I Am My Father’s Son,” from that band’s 2005 debut Apologies To The Queen Mary. (Sub Pop released both the Shins and Wolf Parade originals.) Check out the “New Slang” cover and the Shins’ video for their original — which itself is a tribute to some of the Shins’ favorite indie rock records — below.

<a href="https://porridgeradio.bandcamp.com/album/you-are-a-runner-and-i-am-my-fathers-son">You Are a Runner and I Am My Father's Son by Porridge Radio</a>

“You Are A Runner And I Am My Father’s Son” b/w “New Slang” is out 8/9 on Sub Pop. You can subscribe to the Sub Pop Singles Club here.