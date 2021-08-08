Jazz Fest 2021 Cancelled Due To COVID-19

News August 8, 2021 6:19 PM By James Rettig

Jazz Fest 2021 Cancelled Due To COVID-19

News August 8, 2021 6:19 PM By James Rettig

The 2021 edition of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, which was scheduled to take place in October, has been cancelled. Organizers announced the news in a statement on Sunday, attributing the cancellation to the “current exponential growth of new COVID cases in New Orleans and the region and the ongoing public health emergency.” The next Jazz Fest will happen next spring (4/29-5/8), which is when the fest is traditionally held.

Jazz Fest 2020 was also cancelled due to the pandemic. It’s unclear if the event’s 2021 lineup — which included Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, and Lizzo — will rollover to the spring.

Ticket holders for the 2021 Jazz Fest will be contacted about the refund process.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Prince’s “Batdance”

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: Richard Marx’s “Right Here Waiting”

    3 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    2 days ago

    Deafheaven – “In Blur”

    5 days ago

    Captain Beefheart’s Trout Mask Replica Is Finally Streaming For The First Time

    2 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest