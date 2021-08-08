Jazz Fest 2021 Cancelled Due To COVID-19

The 2021 edition of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, which was scheduled to take place in October, has been cancelled. Organizers announced the news in a statement on Sunday, attributing the cancellation to the “current exponential growth of new COVID cases in New Orleans and the region and the ongoing public health emergency.” The next Jazz Fest will happen next spring (4/29-5/8), which is when the fest is traditionally held.

Jazz Fest 2020 was also cancelled due to the pandemic. It’s unclear if the event’s 2021 lineup — which included Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, and Lizzo — will rollover to the spring.

Ticket holders for the 2021 Jazz Fest will be contacted about the refund process.