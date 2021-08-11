Lala Lala – “Color Of The Pool”

New Music August 11, 2021 3:59 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Lala Lala – “Color Of The Pool”

New Music August 11, 2021 3:59 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Last month, Lala Lala, the prolific indie project of Lillie West, announced a third studio album called I Want The Door To Open, the follow-up to 2018’s gorgeous The Lamb. The lead single “DIVER” showed West moving into a more expansive sound, which could be the natural result of working amongst artists like Porridge Radio and WHY? as of late.

New single “Color Of The Pool” proves this further. The track is enveloped in effervescent synths and visceral harmonies. It’s similar to her hypnotic collaboration with Baths on “€ € € €^^%%!!!!!heaven!!!!!!“; both songs are a bit haunting and powerful in a subtle way, especially with the intense lyrics: “The moment before the crash/ The sound of breaking glass.”

Watch the video for “Color Of The Pool” below.

I Want The Door To Open is out 10/8 via Hardly Art.

Danielle Chelosky Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Paula Abdul’s “Cold Hearted”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: New Kids On The Block’s “Hangin’ Tough”

    21 hours ago

    Non-Johnny Jewel Members Of Chromatics Announce Chromatics Breakup

    2 days ago

    British Sea Power Change Name To Sea Power

    3 days ago

    Jason Isbell Discusses His Concert Vaccine Policy On MSNBC, Clashes With Marc Broussard

    3 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest