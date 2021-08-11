Lala Lala – “Color Of The Pool”

Last month, Lala Lala, the prolific indie project of Lillie West, announced a third studio album called I Want The Door To Open, the follow-up to 2018’s gorgeous The Lamb. The lead single “DIVER” showed West moving into a more expansive sound, which could be the natural result of working amongst artists like Porridge Radio and WHY? as of late.

New single “Color Of The Pool” proves this further. The track is enveloped in effervescent synths and visceral harmonies. It’s similar to her hypnotic collaboration with Baths on “€ € € €^^%%!!!!!heaven!!!!!!“; both songs are a bit haunting and powerful in a subtle way, especially with the intense lyrics: “The moment before the crash/ The sound of breaking glass.”

Watch the video for “Color Of The Pool” below.

I Want The Door To Open is out 10/8 via Hardly Art.