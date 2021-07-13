Lala Lala – “DIVER”

Lala Lala’s Lillie West has spent the last couple years teaming up with the likes of Baths, Porridge Radio, WHY?, and Grapetooth. It should come as no surprise, then, that her follow-up to 2018’s excellent The Lamb is a bit more of a collaborative effort. I Want The Door To Open — which is out in October — was co-produced with WHY?’s Yoni Wolf and features contributions from Ben Gibbard, Meg Duffy, Nnamdi Ogbonnaya, Ohmme, Christian Lee Hutson, Gia Margaret, Sen Morimoto, and more.

Today, West is unveiling the album’s lead single “DIVER.” It has a satisfying rush of a chorus, skeletal and electric. The rest is a moody, thrumming simmer, as West sings about a struggle that never ends: “I can’t look directly at it/ Your face distorted in the window/ Swimming out towards my new life/ Dragged in by the undertow.” West cites Kate Bush and Jennifer Egan’s novel Manhattan Beach as inspirations for the track. It comes with a striking video directed by Brielle Brilliant & West. Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Lava”

02 “Color Of The Pool”

03 “DIVER”

04 “Photo Photo” (Feat. Ohmme)

05 “Prove It”

06 “Castle Life”

07 “Bliss Now!”

08 “Straight & Narrow” (Feat. Kara Jackson)

09 “Beautiful Directions”

10 “Plates” (Feat. Ben Gibbard)

11 “Utopia Planet”

TOUR DATES:

10/08 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall w/ Unannounced Special Guest & Kara Jackson

10/13 Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room w/ Fashion Club

10/20 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg w/ Salt Cathedral & Crosslegged

01/27 Amsterdam, NE @ Paradiso Noord

01/28 Groningen, NE @ Vera

01/29 Brugge, BE @ Cactus at Villa Bota

01/30 Brussels, BE @ Botanique (Rotonde)

02/01 Köln, DE @ Baumann & SOHN

02/02 Berlin, DE @ Kantine am Berghain

02/03 Hamburg, DE @ Molotow

02/05 Göteborg, SE @ Oceanen

02/06 Oslo, NO @ Internasjonalen

02/07 Stockholm, SE @ Hus 7

02/08 Malmö, SE @ Plan B

02/09 Copenhagen, DK @ Vega at Ideal Bar

02/11 Prague, CZ @ Underdogs’

02/12 Schorndorf, DE @ Club Manufaktur

02/13 Freiburg, DE @ Swamp

02/14 Yverdon-les-Bains, CH @L’Amalgame

02/16 Zürich, CH @ Rote Fabrik

02/17 Annecy, FR @ Festival Hors-Pistes

02/18 Metz, FR @ Aérogare

02/19 Lille, FR @ l’Aéronef

02/20 Brighton, UK @ Green Door Store

02/21 London, UK @ Moth Club

02/23 Leeds, UK @ Hyde Park Book Club

02/24 Glasgow, UK @ Nice N Sleazy

02/25 Manchester, UK @ YES

02/26 Bristol, UK @ Strange Brew

02/28 Paris, FR @ La Boule Noire

I Want The Door To Open is out 10/8 via Hardly Art. Pre-order it here.