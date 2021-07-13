Lala Lala – “DIVER”
Lala Lala’s Lillie West has spent the last couple years teaming up with the likes of Baths, Porridge Radio, WHY?, and Grapetooth. It should come as no surprise, then, that her follow-up to 2018’s excellent The Lamb is a bit more of a collaborative effort. I Want The Door To Open — which is out in October — was co-produced with WHY?’s Yoni Wolf and features contributions from Ben Gibbard, Meg Duffy, Nnamdi Ogbonnaya, Ohmme, Christian Lee Hutson, Gia Margaret, Sen Morimoto, and more.
Today, West is unveiling the album’s lead single “DIVER.” It has a satisfying rush of a chorus, skeletal and electric. The rest is a moody, thrumming simmer, as West sings about a struggle that never ends: “I can’t look directly at it/ Your face distorted in the window/ Swimming out towards my new life/ Dragged in by the undertow.” West cites Kate Bush and Jennifer Egan’s novel Manhattan Beach as inspirations for the track. It comes with a striking video directed by Brielle Brilliant & West. Watch and listen below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Lava”
02 “Color Of The Pool”
03 “DIVER”
04 “Photo Photo” (Feat. Ohmme)
05 “Prove It”
06 “Castle Life”
07 “Bliss Now!”
08 “Straight & Narrow” (Feat. Kara Jackson)
09 “Beautiful Directions”
10 “Plates” (Feat. Ben Gibbard)
11 “Utopia Planet”
TOUR DATES:
10/08 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall w/ Unannounced Special Guest & Kara Jackson
10/13 Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room w/ Fashion Club
10/20 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg w/ Salt Cathedral & Crosslegged
01/27 Amsterdam, NE @ Paradiso Noord
01/28 Groningen, NE @ Vera
01/29 Brugge, BE @ Cactus at Villa Bota
01/30 Brussels, BE @ Botanique (Rotonde)
02/01 Köln, DE @ Baumann & SOHN
02/02 Berlin, DE @ Kantine am Berghain
02/03 Hamburg, DE @ Molotow
02/05 Göteborg, SE @ Oceanen
02/06 Oslo, NO @ Internasjonalen
02/07 Stockholm, SE @ Hus 7
02/08 Malmö, SE @ Plan B
02/09 Copenhagen, DK @ Vega at Ideal Bar
02/11 Prague, CZ @ Underdogs’
02/12 Schorndorf, DE @ Club Manufaktur
02/13 Freiburg, DE @ Swamp
02/14 Yverdon-les-Bains, CH @L’Amalgame
02/16 Zürich, CH @ Rote Fabrik
02/17 Annecy, FR @ Festival Hors-Pistes
02/18 Metz, FR @ Aérogare
02/19 Lille, FR @ l’Aéronef
02/20 Brighton, UK @ Green Door Store
02/21 London, UK @ Moth Club
02/23 Leeds, UK @ Hyde Park Book Club
02/24 Glasgow, UK @ Nice N Sleazy
02/25 Manchester, UK @ YES
02/26 Bristol, UK @ Strange Brew
02/28 Paris, FR @ La Boule Noire
I Want The Door To Open is out 10/8 via Hardly Art. Pre-order it here.