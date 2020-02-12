Lala Lala & Grapetooth – “Fantasy Movie” & “Valentine”

Chicago artists Lala Lala and Grapetooth have teamed up for two new collaborative songs, “Fantasy Movie” and “Valentine.”

Lala Lala released a new song, “Legs, Run,” last month, her first new song since 2018’s The Lamb. Grapetooth released their self-titled debut album that same year. The two bands have played shows together in the past.

Both of their tracks together are dreamy and slow, Lillie West and Clay Frankel’s voices contrasting nicely together: a melodic whisper and a loping drawl. And both are lovesick and wanting, perfect just in time for Valentine’s Day. Listen to them below.

<a href="http://lalabandlala.bandcamp.com/album/fantasy-movie" target="_blank">Fantasy Movie by Lala Lala</a>

“Fantasy Movie” & “Valentine” are out now.