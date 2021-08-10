A Composer Breaks Down The Music Theory Behind Coldplay’s “Coloratura”

Vivek Maddala is an Emmy-winning composer and a regular participant in The Number Ones Comment Section. After reading his takes on the music theory behind several historic hits, we invited him to turn his focus on more current singles. Welcome to our new column In Theory.

In advance of the release of Coldplay’s new album, Music Of The Spheres, the band has put out two new songs: the rather unimpressive “Higher Power,” and the remarkably stirring “Coloratura.” The latter is an epic 10-minute pop oddity with a lot going on compositionally. I’ve always been rather indifferent to the music of Coldplay… until I heard this tune. It’s truly stunning, so let’s check it out.

In the tradition of 17th-Century European opera, coloratura is a florid vocal ornamentation of a melody using trills, mordents, and leaps. (The word means “coloring” in Italian and comes from the Latin infinitive colorare.) It’s similar to gamakas in South Indian Carnatic music, and to melismatic singing in pop tunes (think Whitney Houston’s vocal decorations in the song “I Will Always Love You”). Among musicians, the word coloratura often conjures an opera singer using agile runs to hit high notes.

So how does Coldplay deploy this musical construct in their song? Well, they don’t. Perhaps I’m straining credulity here, but Chris Martin et al are probably using the coloratura concept metaphorically: Since their song is partly an ode to celestial bodies and the cosmos, maybe they’re simply invoking the idea of reaching to the heavens the way a coloratura soprano reaches for the high F, two octaves and a fourth above middle C. This conceit may be farfetched, but it’s the best I can come up with. In short, there’s no actual coloratura in Coldplay’s song.

Structure

The Coldplay recording contains heavily sound-designed instrumental sections, including an evolving, nearly two-minute intro and a two-and-a-half-minute interlude (which comprises distinctive movements within itself). The song isn’t really through-composed though, because there are recurring musical motifs threaded throughout. At the core is a more familiar verse-chorus type of structure we all know. Despite all the buzz around the quasi-prog instrumental sections, the composition of the vocal sections is what’s most compelling and what I’d like to examine here.

“Coloratura” opens with the sound of an orchestra tuning up — notably, to A440 concert pitch. This is significant because it anchors the song to the most common tuning standard used in North America and the UK, standing in contrast to many of Coldplay’s best-known songs (e.g., “Yellow,” “The Scientist”), which are tuned sharp — as much as 30 cents in some cases.

Pedal This

About one minute in, the song establishes its most essential, defining feature: the pedal point. You can hear it in the piano and harp motif that comes in at 1:05 and when it frames the vocal melody starting at 1:48. Pedal points are fixed bass notes played beneath shifting chords and melodies, in order to create tension and release. There are innumerable examples of pedal points in European classical music (Bach’s Toccata And Fugue In D Minor being one of the most famous), and the pedal point is a central characteristic of Indian ragas (it’s the “drone” played by a tambura that establishes the raga’s modal foundation). In bebop and modal jazz, the pedal point is a powerful device — e.g., in John Coltrane’s “Naima,” a ballad in A♭ Major, where the 5th scale degree (E♭) serves as the pedal point through most of the song, creating a sense of longing, an aching to resolve to the tonic. Prog-rock band Genesis is legendary for their use of pedal points (particularly in the Peter Gabriel era), and Boston prominently used a low-F quarter-note pedal point in “Long Time.” The opening to the Who’s “Pinball Wizard” and Van Halen’s “Jump” and “I’ll Wait” are also examples — and there are countless more throughout the pop music canon.

Coldplay’s use of the pedal point in “Coloratura” is a textbook example of this musical device insofar as the passage begins with consonance, travels through varying degrees of dissonance, and returns to consonance. The chords themselves tell a story that obliquely channels principles of Newtonian physics: A body is initially at rest, then has force applied to it (musical dissonance) to overcome inertia and move through space (chord changes). The body then returns home as it is pulled back by a gravitational force (the ever-present pedal point). See Figure 1 below.

Why does this work so well? The bass note, “D,” is the pedal point, and even though it stays constant throughout the verse, it acquires a different meaning under each chord. With the first chord, the pedal point is home, at rest. Under the B♭ diminished chord, the pedal point struggles to bind the harmony because the chord’s D♭ note creates a half-step dissonance with it, and the chord’s B♭ note creates a half-step dissonance with the pedal’s implied 5th interval (the note A). As the verse continues, we hear varying amounts of tension and release as the pedal interacts with the chords on top of it. The passage builds expectation because the pedal point restrains the harmony, holding it down. We can feel it percolating, struggling to break free. As we experience this tension, magnificent as it is, a part of us wants the chords to separate from the pedal point and express themselves in a more unchained manner. At the 2:40 mark, when the chorus finally arrives and we hear the IV chord (GMaj9), it feels like a huge relief because the pedal point finally releases, creating an enormous lift. This heightened sense of drama in the chorus is why people have been drawing comparisons between “Coloratura” and Pink Floyd’s “Brain Damage” and “Comfortably Numb.” (Jonny Buckland’s double-tracked guitar solo coming out of the instrumental interlude has been compared to David Gilmour’s solos, and I understand why. While Buckland’s solo may not possess the exquisite phrasing and lyrical melodic turns of Gilmour’s solos, he’s channeling a similar vibe.)