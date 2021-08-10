People have been abuzz about the documentary Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, And Rage since it premiered on HBOMax a couple weeks ago. Among those people are Deerhoof leader Greg Saunier, who published a review of the movie for Talkhouse on Tuesday that reflects on the notoriously chaotic festival and the documentary’s depiction of it.

“They spend some minutes at the top explaining how a train wreck of this magnitude could only happen in Clinton’s late-’90s America, and they are incorrect. I recommend this movie,” Saunier wrote. “I don’t think its filmmakers quite understand what they’ve made, which is a two-hour nutshell of late capitalism — saltier and crunchier and more intact than any nutshell you’ll taste on the nightly news, though in the end, still only a shell and not too nourishing.”

Read his full review here, which also gets in digs at Limp Bizkit, Moby, and more.

Deerhoof have a new album, Actually, You Can, out in October.