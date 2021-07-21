Deerhoof – “Department Of Corrections”

As per usual, Deerhoof have been on an absolute tear these past couple years. Last year, they put out a new album called Future Teenage Cave Artists and the mangled covers album Love-Lore, in which they covered 43 songs in 35 minutes. Today, the band is announcing their 18th studio album, Actually, You Can — it’s out in October.

“Think of all the beauty, positivity and love that gets deemed ugly, negative and hateful by the self-proclaimed guardians of ‘common sense,” goes the band’s thesis statement for the album. “We’d hardly be destroying society by dismantling their colonial economics and prisons and gender roles and aesthetics. We’d be creating it!”

Today, they’re putting out the album’s cacophonous lead single, “Department Of Corrections,” which they say is about “all the marvellous mysteries of life that don’t add up on a ledger sheet or figure into an AI algorithm. It’s about Judas going electric. It’s about how the human species itself is meaningless without a planet to live on. How we vastly outnumber our would-be masters if only we could get organized.”

Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Be Unbarred, O Ye Gates Of Hell”

02 “Department Of Corrections”

03 “We Grew, And We Are Astonished”

04 “Scarcity Is Manufactured”

05 “Ancient Mysteries, Described”

06 “Plant Thief”

07 “Our Philosophy Is Fiction”

08 “Epic Love Poem”

09 “Divine Comedy”

Actually, You Can is out 10/22 via Joyful Noise Recordings. Pre-order it here.