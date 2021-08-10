Stevie Nicks Cancels 2021 Concerts

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images For The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

News August 10, 2021 7:50 PM By Chris DeVille

Stevie Nicks Cancels 2021 Concerts

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images For The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

News August 10, 2021 7:50 PM By Chris DeVille

Stevie Nicks has cancelled her full 2021 concert schedule, citing an abundance of caution to protect herself against contracting COVID-19. The Fleetwood Mac singer was scheduled to perform five shows at festivals this year, including both weekends of Austin City Limits in Austin, Shaky Knees in Atlanta, BottleRock in Napa Valley, and the Jazz Aspen Festival in Aspen. She had previously been booked for the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, which was postponed until 2022 two days ago due to a surge in COVID cases in Louisiana.

Nicks released this statement about her decision:

These are challenging times with challenging decisions that have to be made. I want everyone to be safe and healthy, and the rising COVID cases should be of concern to all of us. While I’m vaccinated, at my age, I am still being extremely cautious and for that reason have decided to skip the five performances I had planned for 2021. Because singing and performing have been my whole life, my primary goal is to keep healthy so I can continue singing for the next decade or longer. I’m devastated and I know the fans are disappointed, but we will look toward a brighter 2022.

Chris Stapleton will replace Nicks at BottleRock, and the omnipresent Foo Fighters are subbing in for her at Shaky Knees.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Richard Marx’s “Right Here Waiting”

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: Paula Abdul’s “Cold Hearted”

    2 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    4 days ago

    Non-Johnny Jewel Members Of Chromatics Announce Chromatics Breakup

    10 hours ago

    Captain Beefheart’s Trout Mask Replica Is Finally Streaming For The First Time

    4 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest