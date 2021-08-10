Stevie Nicks Cancels 2021 Concerts

Stevie Nicks has cancelled her full 2021 concert schedule, citing an abundance of caution to protect herself against contracting COVID-19. The Fleetwood Mac singer was scheduled to perform five shows at festivals this year, including both weekends of Austin City Limits in Austin, Shaky Knees in Atlanta, BottleRock in Napa Valley, and the Jazz Aspen Festival in Aspen. She had previously been booked for the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, which was postponed until 2022 two days ago due to a surge in COVID cases in Louisiana.

Nicks released this statement about her decision:

These are challenging times with challenging decisions that have to be made. I want everyone to be safe and healthy, and the rising COVID cases should be of concern to all of us. While I’m vaccinated, at my age, I am still being extremely cautious and for that reason have decided to skip the five performances I had planned for 2021. Because singing and performing have been my whole life, my primary goal is to keep healthy so I can continue singing for the next decade or longer. I’m devastated and I know the fans are disappointed, but we will look toward a brighter 2022.

Chris Stapleton will replace Nicks at BottleRock, and the omnipresent Foo Fighters are subbing in for her at Shaky Knees.