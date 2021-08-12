Loose Buttons – “Window Seat (Freak You Out)”

New York garage-rock group Loose Buttons released their debut album Something Better last year, and now they’re back with the announcement of their sophomore effort What’s On Outside. Produced by Hop Along’s Joe Reinhart, who has worked with Joyce Manor and Modern Baseball, the record grapples with loss more than anything else, which is showcased on the lead single out today, “Window Seat (Freak You Out).”

The track is twinkly indie-rock with Alex Turner-esque vocals lamenting getting older: “Sweet old intrigue, the shipwrecked dreams/ Of modern kids/ Are we too late?” The deep, elucidated bass makes it even more poignant; it’s a bittersweet elegy to youth. Listen to “Window Seat (Freak You Out)” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Minor Leaguer”

02 “Window Seat (Freak You Out)”

03 “Common Motels”

04 “Headstones”

05 “Fishing With The Band”

06 “What’s On Outside”

07 “New Years Resolution”

08 “First To Know, Last To Understand”

09 “Gold Rabbit Coat”

10 “Yesterday & ’93”

What’s On Outside arrives 10/22.