Loose Buttons – “Window Seat (Freak You Out)”

New Music August 12, 2021 1:31 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Loose Buttons – “Window Seat (Freak You Out)”

New Music August 12, 2021 1:31 PM By Danielle Chelosky

New York garage-rock group Loose Buttons released their debut album Something Better last year, and now they’re back with the announcement of their sophomore effort What’s On Outside. Produced by Hop Along’s Joe Reinhart, who has worked with Joyce Manor and Modern Baseball, the record grapples with loss more than anything else, which is showcased on the lead single out today, “Window Seat (Freak You Out).”

The track is twinkly indie-rock with Alex Turner-esque vocals lamenting getting older: “Sweet old intrigue, the shipwrecked dreams/ Of modern kids/ Are we too late?” The deep, elucidated bass makes it even more poignant; it’s a bittersweet elegy to youth. Listen to “Window Seat (Freak You Out)” below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Minor Leaguer”
02 “Window Seat (Freak You Out)”
03 “Common Motels”
04 “Headstones”
05 “Fishing With The Band”
06 “What’s On Outside”
07 “New Years Resolution”
08 “First To Know, Last To Understand”
09 “Gold Rabbit Coat”
10 “Yesterday & ’93”

What’s On Outside arrives 10/22.

Cobery Arner

Danielle Chelosky Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Paula Abdul’s “Cold Hearted”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: New Kids On The Block’s “Hangin’ Tough”

    2 days ago

    Non-Johnny Jewel Members Of Chromatics Announce Chromatics Breakup

    3 days ago

    Here Is Your Song Of The Summer 2021

    18 hours ago

    British Sea Power Change Name To Sea Power

    4 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest