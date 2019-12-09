Loose Buttons – “Fell Into A Hole” (Feat. Forth Wanderers’ Ava Trilling)

I promise this isn’t supposed to be an insult: The members of NYC quartet Loose Buttons were toddlers when Is This It came out, but they remind me of one of those post-Strokes bubblegum rock bands that would jockey for placement in O.C. episodes and iPod commercials. They are kids playing a cleaned-up and ultra-catchy version of hip downtown rock ‘n’ roll, like Phantom Planet fronted by a young, winsomely sneering Alex Turner. I like it!

Not long ago Loose Buttons shared the title track from their debut album Something Better. Today they’ve got another single out. The new one, “Fell Into A Hole,” is a bit like Tokyo Police Club doing their best to evoke “Left Of The Dial.” It features guest vocals from Ava Trilling of Forth Wanderers fame. The bridge has big Julian Casablancas energy, and the ending even kind of disappears into a void.

Singer Eric Nizgretsky has this to say:

It’s easy to get caught up in the monotony of routine — working all day, checking social media, seeing friends start to settle down. In that monotony I start to realize that there’s a good chance my plans will not come to be in the way I’ve always hoped they would. This robotic reality starts to creep in. But over time I’ve started to find comfort in knowing I’m not alone — and that has really been the key to any sort of sanity. That’s also why it’s so important to me that we got Ava Trilling, one of my closest friends, to be a part of this song.

Listen below.

Something Better is out 2/7 on Moon Crawl Records. Pre-order or pre-save it here.