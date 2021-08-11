Good Morning – “Country”

New Music August 11, 2021 2:23 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Good Morning – “Country”

After announcing their signing to Polyvinyl with two singles last spring, Australian duo Good Morning have announced their first album for the label. The forthcoming Barnyard follows 2019’s Basketball Breakup, and its lead single “Country” is out today. It’s a melancholy indie-rock ballad with cutting lyrics: “The only thing about missing you/ Is that I don’t miss you at all.”

Read what Liam Parsons said of the track:

I’m still not sure if I’m singing to old friends, an old lover or my old self. I think probably all three. At the time, I was having a rough one reconciling my life with what I had expected adult life to be. I knew that my younger self – a more virtuous, kind-hearted and patient person – would be perplexed by how I had turned out, and I felt a kind of second-hand embarrassment for myself looking over the last few years of false starts and dead ends. This song is an attempt from me to reconnect with my younger self as well as some key ghosts from my past and to move forward by looking back – pretty futile stuff really.

Listen to “Country” and check out the album tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Too Young To Quit”
02 “Depends On What I Know”
03 “Wahlberg”
04 “Yng_Shldn”
05 “Matthew Newton”
06 “Tree”
07 “I’ve Been Waiting”
08 “Burning”
09 “Big Wig // Small Dog”
10 “Never Enough”
11 “Green Skies”
12 “Country”

Barnyard is out 10/22 via Polyvinyl Records. Pre-order it here.

Danielle Chelosky Staff

