Macie Stewart – “Garter Snake” (Feat. Sen Morimoto)
Last month, Ohmme’s Macie Stewart announced her debut solo album Mouth Full Of Glass with “Finally.” Today, she’s back with another new single, “Garter Snake,” a lovely tangle of warm guitars and horns (played by Sen Morimoto) in which Stewart positions herself to strike: “New, alone, and awake, I am a garter snake.” It comes with an eye-popping video directed by Emily Esperenza. Check it out below.
Mouth Full Of Glass is out 9/24 via Orindal Records. Pre-order it here.