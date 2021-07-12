Macie Stewart – “Finally”

Macie Stewart, one-half of the Chicago band Ohmme, has announced her debut solo album, Mouth Full Of Glass, which will be out in the fall. Pulling from her background as a string arranger, lead single “Finally” is sweeping but subtle, flurrying acoustic guitar and drawn-out strings. It sounds comforting and restorative as Stewart sings of piecemeal revelation: “Finally, finally, finally I learn to tell the truth to myself.” Here’s what she had to say about the track:

‘Finally’ came to me at a time when I really needed to be honest with myself and make some hard decisions in my life. It can be really easy to bury the truth down, but there will always come a time when it bubbles up to the surface. This song is meant to be a gentle urge to face yourself, and ultimately face the cumulative white lies we tell ourselves in order to get through all sorts of relationships. Writing this felt more like a discovery of lightness, rather than a dark absolute. I felt so lucky to have one of my dearest friends and close collaborator Lia Kohl create a video for the song (she also plays cello on the recording). Lia’s video perfectly captures that slow revelation, and helps it evolve into a personal and visual meditation.

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Finally”

02 “Garter Snake”

03 “Mouthful Of Glass”

04 “Golden (For Mark)”

05 “Where We Live”

06 “What Will I Do?”

07 “Tone Pome”

08 “Wash It Away”

Mouth Full Of Glass is out 9/24 via Orindal Records. Pre-order it here.